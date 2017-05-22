Apple Watch can misdial 911, call centers ask that users don't hang up

After a slew of misdials from an internet prank to ask Siri to "Call 108" which dials emergency services, now there's a very easy way for your Apple Watch to accidentally call 911.

Many cities are seeing this problem, including KSFY News' sister station KWCH in Wichita, Kansas, which reported a surge of misdialed 911 calls at their local call center after the Jan. 1.

Metro Communications in Sioux Falls said they haven't seen too many misdials from Apple Watches just yet, but that makes it the perfect time to alert users to how easy it is to accidentally call.

If you have an Apple Watch, holding down the buttons on the side will make an emergency call. Like Siri's "call 108" feature, you'll get 10 seconds to cancel the call, but if you don't, it will call your local dispatch center. If you carry a purse on your wrist, or even grocery bags from the supermarket, it can be very easy to accidentally make that call.

Metro Communications said that they've already seen a surge in accidental calls this year and they get even busier in the summer months.

"Last year we did just over 18,000, 911 hang up and misdials," said director Paul Niedringhaus. "I mean, that's a lot of calls, and what you need to remember is that takes up a lot manpower so it takes up resources."

Neidringhaus explained that while a misdial may seem innocent, if the operator can't speak to you, they're going to work to get you back on the line and make sure everything is OK.

"So it could be a call-taker that's trying to call back on that number," he said.

And it could escalate from there if the operator thinks you're in danger.

"In some circumstances, [we send] an officer to the last known location to check on those calls, so yeah, it does tie up a lot of resources here," Niedringhaus explained.

There is a way to turn off the functionality for those emergency services calls by holding down the buttons. If you have an Apple Watch, you'll just need to open the app on your iPhone, tap "General," then "Emergency SOS," and turn off "Hold to Auto Call."

If you disable the setting, you can still make emergency calls with your Apple Watch using the "slider" on the device.

Most importantly, Metro Communications said, if you do make a misdial to 911, just stay on the line and let the operator know what happened -- whether it's from an Apple Watch, a smartphone, any other device or even a regular landline.

