Democrats lay big caucus egg: No results from Iowa election

Democratic Party officials in Iowa are working furiously to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is considered one of the front-runners. She and the others are waiting Iowa results. (Source: CNN)

Frustrated presidential candidates are claiming momentum and plowing ahead in their White House quests.

Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary.

It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Instead, caucus day ended with no winner, no official results and many fresh questions about whether Iowa can retain its coveted “first” status.

State party officials say final results will be released Tuesday.

For Americans following along on cable TV, Monday’s Iowa caucuses were a bewildering carnival of democracy - until it all went sour.

The failure of Democrats to report timely results meant viewers went to bed not knowing what it all meant.

During the coverage, reporters used to sifting through reams of scientific voting data were instead wandering around rec rooms and auditoriums, counting raised hands or estimating the size of clusters of people in bleachers.

The Iowa caucuses sneaked up on television viewers, with all the attention paid to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.