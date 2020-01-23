South Dakota Department of Health launches "comprehensive plan" for suicide prevention

In an effort to combat South Dakota's climbing suicide rate, the Department of Health is launching a new

<"comprehensive plan.">. That plan includes a roadmap to reduce the number of suicides in South Dakota, which has increased 40 percent over the past decade.

"Many suicides are preventable and that's what we want to see happening,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary for South Dakota Department of Health.

The goal is to raise awareness of the issue of suicide. Then, get everyone to work together to help bring down the suicide rate in South Dakota.

The state's new suicide prevention plan has three main areas of focus: prevention, intervention, and postvention. Its mission is to help people recognize the signs and symptoms of suicide, find ways to help those in crisis and work to prevent future suicides.

"Those strategies are in some areas around data and making sure that we understand what's happening across our state. And then using that data to help us with our education and training,” said Malsam-Rysdon.

The Helpline Center is also at the forefront of suicide prevention. The staff there say this new plan is a good way to expand the conversation around suicide.

"It's not just professionals that can look for warning signs. The entire community can watch out for family members, neighbors and get them the help they need,” said Sheri Nelson, Suicide Prevention Director for the Helpline Center.

They are excited to see this plan put into action.

"The more that we can openly talk about it and get that message out there that it's okay to talk about suicide and mental illness, the more people will be able to reach out for help,” said Nelson.

Multiple state organizations including Social Services, Tribal Relations, Education, and Agriculture are taking part in this plan. They’ll be working on it for several years. In the meantime, there are resources that people can use to help out right now: <"sdsuicideprevention.org">

Another important part of the plan is letting people know that help is out there. If you need help you can call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

The Helpline Center is also starting a new support group for suicide attempt survivors. The support group allows people to meet others who have survived a suicide attempt. It's also an opportunity to learn skills that may help to cope with suicidal thoughts and feelings in order to stay safe in the future.

Registration is required for the group and you must be 18 or older. For more info, you can contact the 2-1-1 helpline center or Sheri Nelson at (605) 274-1406.

