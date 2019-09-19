Minnehaha County: Residents advised to report storm damage

Minnehaha County Emergency Management Department is urging residents to report their damage from recent severe weather.

Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said residents can call 211 to complete a damage assessment over the phone. He said the assessment may allow for FEMA to come out and survey damage. The Red Cross may assess damage as well, he added.

The county will complete its own preliminary assessment of the damage once the floodwaters recede. Depending on that assessment, Gearman said the county could see federal assistance.