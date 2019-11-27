Rapid City man wanted for hit and run death apprehended

Rapid City police say a man wanted in connection with a fatal accident that killed an infant last year has been apprehended in Washington.

George Matousek, 37, of Rapid City, was arrested near Spokane this week according to police. Rapid City Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says they are currently working through the extradition process.

In September, police issued a warrant for Matousek's arrest. Police accused him of driving a car that struck a Pontiac Grand Prix as it was attempting to turn left onto East New York Street.

The accident resulted in the death of a one-year-old girl and seriously injured two adults.

Matousek is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and five counts of hit and run, driving under suspension and having no proof of insurance. Matousek allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

