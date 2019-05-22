Sioux Empire Leadership Council forms to benefit residents

A new organization to collaborate, create growth and problem solve issues that arise in Sioux Falls has been established.

The Sioux Empire Leadership Council is comprised of individuals in the greater Sioux Falls area with backgrounds in government, healthcare, education, and law enforcement. The group recognizes that a growing city requires additional collaboration to thrive.

The council is setting a goal to create better communication while creating strategies to improve the quality of life, safety, and health of residents. Fundraising will be also be handled by the group.

Chaired by Jason Ball, president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the group will include:

• Andy Patterson, President, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

(Vice Chair)

• Cindy Heiberger, Commissioner, Minnehaha County

• Jim Schmidt, Commissioner, Lincoln County

• Robin J. Houwman, Presiding Judge, Second Judicial Circuit,

Unified Judicial System

• Mike Milstead, Sheriff, Minnehaha County

• Steve Swenson, Sheriff, Lincoln County

• Paul TenHaken, Mayor, City of Sioux Falls

• David Flicek, Administration, Avera McKennan

Additional members are being sought from the Sioux Falls school district board, Sanford Health, a member of the city council and a member of the community.

Forming a triage center is the forefront for several members, including David Flicek of Avera McKenna Hospital University Health Center. “At Avera, with our history of behavioral health services, we view addiction as a disease that needs treatment, rather than a character flaw,” said Flicek, “So, we are supportive of steps being taken by this group of community stakeholders to explore a Triage Center.”

Paul Hanson, Sanford Health Sioux Falls president, said the Triage Center is an investment in the community. “Sanford Health believes in investing in the communities that we serve. We feel strongly about giving back to those areas where we know it will do the most good,” Hanson said.

The Council will begin regular, quarterly meetings this fall.