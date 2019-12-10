1 Killed, 1 Hurt in overnight Sioux Falls stabbing

Authorities say one person is dead and another is hurt after an early-morning stabbing in southwest Sioux Falls.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex on the 4500 block of S. Louise Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two people with stab wounds, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department. One of those victims later died as a result of their injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, nor has the condition of the other victim.

Police have not said whether a suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.