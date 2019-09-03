1 Million Cups kicks off new season Wednesday

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is kicking off a new season of 1 Million Cups in Downtown Sioux Falls. 1 Million Cups is a weekly event that highlights local business owners. It's held at the Museum of Visual Materials every Wednesday at 9:00 AM. The doors open at 8:30 AM for coffee and networking.

This event is designed for entrepreneurs and is open to the public. The first speaker of the fall season is Greg Koch, one of the owners of 605 Running Company. Senator John Thune will also be one of the speakers during the fall season. The founder and CEO of Tofurky, Seth Tibbott, will be in Sioux Falls for Global Entrepreneurship Week in November.

This year, the Good Night Theatre Collective will be part of 1 Million Cups to add more arts and culture into the entrepreneurial community. The theatre group will perform at select 1 Million Cups events to help promote their upcoming season of cabaret theatre at Icon Lounge.

You can find more information on the event and speakers here.