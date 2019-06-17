1 arrested, 3 still sought after 40-mile chase in south central South Dakota

Authorities say one person is behind bars and three suspects are still being sought after a long pursuit in southern South Dakota.

The pursuit began Sunday night on Highway 50 near Tyndall.

According to the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident around 9:20 p.m.

In all, six people were involved in the accident. As deputies interviewed two of the people involved, they allowed the four others to sit in a deputy's vehicle because mosquitoes were bad outside.

Authorities say the people inside the deputy's vehicle ended up driving off.

The suspects then allegedly led law enforcement on a 40-mile chase, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the suspect's car ended up running out of gas near Marty. They then ran off on foot.

One suspect, a man, was arrested by Yankton Sioux Tribal police. Authorities are still looking for the other two men and one woman who were involved in the chase. No additional details about those suspects have been released.

Deputies say no weapons were taken from the patrol car.

Ten law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing news story. Check back with KSFY News for updates.