1 dead, 1 injured after South Dakota mobile home fire

A man is dead and a woman injured after fire broke out at a mobile home in eastern South Dakota.

Dispatchers got a 911 call Friday night that the home near Bryant was on fire and someone was trapped inside.

The man was unable to escape and died at the scene. The woman was able to get out. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to a post on the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but the fire is not suspicious.

