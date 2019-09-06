1 dead after shed collapse in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say one person is dead after a shed collapsed.

Crews were called Thursday afternoon to a housing development where someone was demolishing a garden shed and it collapsed.

Police say there was a "subsequent fatal medical event" but did not give details.

Authorities are reviewing the incident to determine the sequence of the collapse.

