1 injured after fire breaks out at Sioux Falls home

One person was hurt and several others were displaced after a fire damaged a home in eastern Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out at a mobile home on E. Bourbon Place around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, two people inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. One of the residents was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes, though the home received extensive damage.

The Red Cross is assisting three residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.