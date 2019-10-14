1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota Walmart

Police have responded to a shooting outside a Walmart store in Blaine, Minn.

KSTP-TV reports a man in his 30s was shot in the ear by someone he knew. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities are searching a suspect who drove away from the crime scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area. Police reported finding two spent casings near where the shooting happened.

