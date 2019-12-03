1 killed, 1 hurt in Sioux Falls house fire

UPDATE, 5:30 a.m.

One person is dead and another is hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

Authorities received a report of a fire at 11:50 p.m. Monday at a home on the 5700 block of West 15th Street, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Matt McAreavey.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the second floor of the home by the time crews arrived. Bystanders told firefighters one person and a pet was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters tried to make their way up the stairs, but were driven back by heavy flames. They then tried getting in by accessing a second-floor deck with a ladder, but conditions deteriorated and crews were again driven back.

Additional fire crews arrived at the scene to help suppress the flames, allowing a 3-person team to make entry onto the second floor. However, the on-scene commander pulled the team from the home due to heavy fire venting from the floor of the structure.

Firefighters were eventually able to knock down the main body of the fire, allowing a team to reenter and search the second floor. The crews located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A pet also died in the fire.

Two other occupants of the home were able to get out of the home prior to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue's arrival. One of those occupants was hospitalized for injuries due to the fire. Authorities have not said the extent of the injuries.

A first responder also received minor injuries during the incident.

McAreavey said fire crews worked for three hours to completely extinguish the fire and clear the structure. Crews remain on the scene Tuesday morning checking for hot spots.

There was extensive damage to the second floor that required patching of the floor to safely begin fire investigation. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 8 fire trucks, 5 support vehicles, and 36 personnel.

Original story:

This is a developing news story.