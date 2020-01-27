1 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Wessington

Authorities say a two-vehicle crash in Hand County left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The crash happened late Sunday night on U.S. Highway 14 three miles west of Wessington, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was headed west when the driver lost control due to icy conditions. The vehicle slid into the path of an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Highway Patrol troopers say the 24-year-old man driving the S-10 was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old man driving the Silverado received life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers are still investigating the crash. No other details have been released.