1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision in Watertown

Authorities say one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in two-vehicle accident in Watertown.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 212 near 19th Street SE on the east side of the city.

According to the Watertown Police Department, two vehicles collided head-on. When officers arrived, one vehicle was on its roof, and both had significant damage.

The driver of one of the vehicles died in the crash. The other driver had to be extricated from their vehicle, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was involved in the accident.

Police are still investigating the crash. The names of those involved have not yet been released.