1 killed, 2 hurt in Watertown crash

Authorities say a two-vehicle accident in Watertown left one person dead and two others seriously hurt.

The accident happened around 5:25 p.m. Thursday on Highway 20 north of Lake Kampeska on the northwestern edge of the city.

One vehicle ended up on its side in the ditch, and the other remained on the roadway. Police say say Watertown Fire Rescue initially responded with one fire engine and two ambulances, but soon called in extra units due to nature of the crash.

First responders used jaws of life to get people out of both vehicles. One person was killed in the crash, while two others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.