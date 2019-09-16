1 of 6 bridges over James River open in Yankton County

Only one of six bridges across the James River in Yankton County is open because of flooding in the area.

County emergency manager Paul Scherschligt says only the Highway 50 bridge remains open to traffic Monday. The river rose to its highest level in recorded history this past weekend and is now beginning to fall.

Yankton County chairman Dan Klimisch tells the Press and Dakotan he's worried about the condition of the county's four bridges over the James River because they weren't in very good shape to begin with and they may have sustained significant damage. The other two are state crossings.

He says there are probably 50 homes that are surrounded by water or impacted by flooding that resulted from heavy rain in the Mitchell area last week.

