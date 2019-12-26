1 person fatally shot, 2 others wounded in Christmas day shooting in Iowa

Police say one person was fatally shot and two others wounded during a Christmas night shooting in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found three adults suffering from gunshots. They were taken to hospitals, and one of the people died. The man who was fatally shot was identified Thursday as 30-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Iowa City.

The other shooting victims don't have life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been reported.

Police say all those involved appear to have been acquainted and it wasn't a random attack.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

