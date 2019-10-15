1 rescued from river in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue pulled one person from the Big Sioux River in a late-night water rescue in northern Sioux Falls.

Authorities received a report that a person entered the river at the pedestrian bridge over the spillway around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Crews began searching the water from shore and by boat. The person was located around 1:20 a.m. about 1 1/4 mile downstream from where they entered the water.

The person was taken to an ambulance for medical treatment.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident.