10 South Dakota airports awarded nearly $12 million in grants

Ten airports in South Dakota have been award grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Airport Improvement Program.

The FAA awarded $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program for airports across the country.

The grants to airports in South Dakota include the following awards:

• $1.6 million to Aberdeen Regional Airport for taxiway reconstruction and rehabilitation.

• $2.38 million to Brookings Regional Airport for runway rehabilitations and apron reconstruction.

• $45,000 to Faith Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study.

• $333,000 to Milbank Municipal Airport to acquire land for aircraft approaches.

• $2.59 million to Sisseton Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

• $67,500 to Sturgis Municipal Airport for taxiway construction, building construction and expanding an access road.

• $179,390 to Marv Skie-Lincoln County Airport in Tea to install runway lighting and a guidance system, remove non-hazardous obstructions, install NAVAIDS, and conduct an aeronautical survey for RNAV approaches.

• $2.57 million to Watertown Regional Airport for building expansion and improve utilities.

• $1.95 million to Wessington Springs Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction.

• $823,500 to the South Dakota State Block Grant Program for runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation projects at various non-primary airports.