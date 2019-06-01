10-year old runs 30 miles for those affected by human trafficking

The 30 for Freedom is an annual run to help victims of human trafficking.

The event is held in various cities including Bloomington, Minnesota.

It gets its name for the 30 miles that runners participated in, all for a good cause.

One Brandon family took part in the event, running a combined 94 miles.

But it was 10-year old Brayden Gniffke, who stole the show.

Brayden ran the whole 30 miles, becoming the youngest to do so by four years.

"We ran this race to free those girls and boys that are being sex trafficked," Gniffke said.

Brayden's family raised over four-thousand dollars for the cause.

He says it would be awesome if the 30 for Freedom race came to Sioux Falls.

