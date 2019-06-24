10th American dies in Dominican Republic

For the tenth time in the past 13 months, an American death is linked to the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic officials have said that the 10 traveler deaths are isolated events.

Vittorio Caruso of New York died last week, according to CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island.

Family members told the station that Caruso died after falling victim to respiratory distress. He may have also had a heart attack.

Two of the victims were reportedly found at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

On Sunday, the resort said it would remove alcoholic dispensers located in guest room minibars.

The resort said the decision was made independently and not because of the incidents.

