10th year of FamilyFest at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

The all-day long outdoor summer event begins tomorrow morning, July 27th, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 9:00 AM.

The event provides current and future parents with resources to teach themselves and their children raging in age from babies all the way up to high school students and beyond.

For the 10th year, FamilyFest is giving out "goodie bags" and a few lucky winners will get a FitBit, Canaries tickets, and more.

The event includes tons of things from inflatables, a petting zoo, a "beach zone," "slash zone," food trucks, BMX Riders, escape rooms, a train to take you around the park, and much more!

One dollar of the ticket price will go to support Children's Miracle Network. Children's Miracle Network enhances programs and services needed to care for children.

Tickets are $7.00 for adults, $4.00 for kids 4-12, and kids under 3 are free.