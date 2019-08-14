13 South Dakota companies earn spot on 'Fastest Growing' list

Photo courtesy: MGN
Thirteen South Dakota companies are receiving national recognition for rapid growth.

The companies were named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

Local companies include:

Beautique of Brandon

Prairie Tickets of Sioux Falls

OmegaQuant of Sioux Falls

MarketBeat of Sioux Falls

Fit My Feet Orthotic Lab & Shoes of Sioux Falls

Weisser Distributing of Tea

Sioux Falls Tower Specialists of Sioux Falls

Expansion Capital Group of Sioux Falls

SBS CyberSecurity of Madison

Vance Thompson Vision of Sioux Falls

You can read more about the list at the SiouxFalls.Business website.

 