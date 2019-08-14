13 South Dakota companies earn spot on 'Fastest Growing' list

Thirteen South Dakota companies are receiving national recognition for rapid growth.
The companies were named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, SiouxFalls.Business reports.
Local companies include:
Beautique of Brandon
Prairie Tickets of Sioux Falls
OmegaQuant of Sioux Falls
MarketBeat of Sioux Falls
Fit My Feet Orthotic Lab & Shoes of Sioux Falls
Weisser Distributing of Tea
Sioux Falls Tower Specialists of Sioux Falls
Expansion Capital Group of Sioux Falls
SBS CyberSecurity of Madison
Vance Thompson Vision of Sioux Falls
