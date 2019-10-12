15-year-old boy dies after collapsing Friday night

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) - Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin.
KARE-TV reports Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died Friday.
Pfister was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with what police call a "serious medical condition." He died a short time later.
Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.
Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com
