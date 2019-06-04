15-year-old scammed out of money on Instagram

Sioux Falls police are warning teens and parents to be on alert after a scammer took just over a $1,000 from a Sioux Falls teen.

Sergeant Sean Kooistra said a 15-year-old girl was targeted through the social media application Instagram. Police said she was friended by an individual and after a conversation between the two, he offered to help her out financially.

Police said in order to help the teen financially, he asked her for her bank account details, which she provided. Kooistra said the individual told the victim he'd deposit money in her account and she'd take some of the money out to send to him.

Kooistra said the funds the individual put into the account were fraudulent and the victim was scammed out of just over $1,000.

"This is just another prime example of why we need to monitor what's going on with our kids," Kooistra said. "We need to give them the warnings of the things that can take place online or via these social networking apps."