158,000 South Dakotans expected to travel this Thanksgiving

More than 55 million are expected to travel more than 50 miles over the Thanksgiving holiday, and many of those are South Dakotans.

AAA Travel projects this will be the second-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the organization first began tracking data back in 2000, trailing only 2005. The number of travelers is expected to be a 2.6 percent increase over 2018.

158,000 people in South Dakota are expected to travel at least 50 miles, according to AAA South Dakota.

Traveling by car will be by far the most common option, with 91 percent of travelers expected to drive.

As usual, Wednesday will be the worst day to drive. However, South Dakotans won't see as many traffic issues as many others. Drivers in some metro areas could see their trips take as long as four times longer than normal Wednesday.

The average price of gas in South Dakota is $2.51, twelve cents cheaper than one year ago.

By the numbers: AAA's 2019 Thanksgiving travel forecast

• Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and 2.8% more than last year.

• Planes: With 4.6% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly.

• Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel by other modes will reach 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018.