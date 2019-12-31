16 restaurants participating in 2020 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is returning with a record number of restaurants taking part.

Sixteen restaurants are participating in the 7th year of the event, according to DTSF spokesperson Sadie Swier.

The Burger Battle, which begins Jan. 2, is a friendly competition between Sioux Falls restaurants presented by the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Diners can order and rate each burger feature based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun, and customer service. The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the 2020 Burger Battle Champion.

New this year, voting will take place on the DTSF Digital Passport. After voting, diners will earn stamps, points, and share their progress to social media.

The 16 restaurants participating are:

• Blarney Stone Pub – Sioux Falls

• Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

• Falls Landing Bar & Grill

• Fernson Downtown

• Holiday Inn Sioux Falls - City Centre

• JL Beers Sioux Falls

• MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

• M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

• Ode To Food and Drinks

• Parker's Bistro

• PAve

• Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

• The Market

• The Treasury

• Tommy Jack’s Pub

• Wiley’s Tavern

