17 South Dakota airports awarded nearly $20 million in grants

Seventeen airports in South Dakota have been award grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Airport Improvement Program.

The FAA awarded $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fourth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program for airports across the country.

The grants to airports in South Dakota include the following awards:

• $415,000 to Harding County Airport in Buffalo to construct a terminal building and a snow removal equipment building.

• $70,000 to Canton Municipal Airport for taxiway construction.

• $330,826 to Custer County Airport to acquire land for flight approaches.

• $750,000 to Faulkton Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron reconstruction.

• $1.13 million to Huron Regional Airport for runway lighting, for a runway guidance system, and for airfield guidance signs.

• $315,000 to Madison Municipal Airport for runway rehabilitation.

• $205,000 to McLaughlin Municipal Airport to acquire land for flight approaches.

• $66,000 to Murdo Municipal Airport for building construction.

• $1.05 million to Philip Airport for taxiway and apron reconstruction and building construction.

• $115,000 to Pierre Regional Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

• $4.56 Million to Rapid City Regional Airport to reconstruct a terminal building, taxiway, and access road rehabilitation, and to acquire snow removal equipment.

• $459,000 to Rosebud Sioux Tribal Airport for a building expansion.

• $7.92 million to Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls to expand and rehabilitate an airfield apron.

• $700,000 to Wagner Municipal Airport for building construction.

• $140,000 to Wall Municipal Airport to conduct an environmental study.

• $117,000 to Sigurd Anderson Airport in Webster for building construction and to acquire land for development.

• $1.3 million to Chan Gurney Municipal Airport for apron expansion and to remove runway obstructions.