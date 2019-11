Authorities say one person died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of White.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on 478th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and eventually hit a tree.

The 18-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.

The driver's name is not being released pending notification of family members.