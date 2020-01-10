192 new citizens take oath in Sioux Falls

A very special ceremony was held at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls as 192 individuals from 53 countries gave their Oath of Allegiance to the United States in a naturalization ceremony.

Remarks were made at the ceremony by Mayor Paul TenHaken. The keynotes speaker was community member and former refugee Clara Hart. The closing address was given by U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy.

The Oath of Allegiance was administered by courtroom deputy Jenny Stevens.