First of 3 Sioux Falls Legislative Coffees happening this weekend

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first of three Legislative Coffees this weekend.

The event is designed to be a chance for people in the Sioux Falls area to meet with their legislators. It features lawmakers from districts 6, 11, and 15.

This year's inaugural Legislative Coffee takes place Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at The Hub on the campus of Southeast Tech.

A moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience. Questions can also be sent in advance to moderators by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com.

The event will also be streamed on the Chamber's Facebook page.

Additional Legislative Coffees will be held Feb. 22 and Feb. 29.