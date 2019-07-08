2 arrested after shooting near Wallace

Two people are facing charges after a shooting left one person injured outside a rural home in northeast South Dakota.

Authorities said 29-year-old Ed Becking of Wallace shot and injured 22-year-old Austin Anderson of Watertown after a dispute escalated early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place around 1:50 a.m. Sunday at a residence near Wallace, according to Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell.

Deputies said Anderson was twice forced to leave a gathering that Becking was hosting. Anderson then allegedly returned to the property and attacked someone.

The people at the gathering broke up the fight. Witnesses said Anderson then made a "firearm" gesture toward them while running away into a nearby tree shelter belt.

Becking later found Anderson near the tree line. Deputies said Anderson made a statement about possibly being armed, and reached into his waist belt. Becking fired a gun at Anderson, striking him in the thigh.

Both Becking and Anderson were arrested following the incident. Becking was arrested for aggravated assault. Anderson was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to an attack that happened early in the evening, as well as trespassing.