2 arrested for stealing pickup also accused in string of Sioux Falls burglaries

Two people are facing a number of charges after police say they stole a pickup and several credit cards in Sioux Falls.

Thirty-eight-year-old Danica Loseke and 33-year-old Eric Harvey were arrested Wednesday.

According to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens, a pickup was stolen Sunday from a home on W. Stonegate Drive in southeast Sioux Falls. An officer spotted the pickup Wednesday morning at a Walgreen's near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Officers arrested Loseke in the store without incident. Police say Harcey, who was in the passenger seat of the pickup, fled.

Police found Harcey in a backyard a few blocks away. He allegedly had methamphetamine and syringes with him.

Officers found more drugs in the pickup, as well as several stolen credit cards. The credit cards were tracked back to homes on the 800 block of E. Tomar Road, where several homeowners recently reported stolen purses. Surveillance footage showed Harcey using a credit card at a local business.

Harcey was arrested on several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police, and grand theft. Loseke was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and various drug-related charges.