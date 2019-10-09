2 charged after shots fired in central Sioux Falls

The two people on either side of an altercation that ended in shots being fired in Sioux Falls are both facing charges.

The charges stem from an incident around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 2600 block of S. Duluth Avenue.

Police say one man showed up at the house and began knocking on the door and looking inside the windows. A man inside the home saw a gun in his hand, so he also grabbed a gun.

The man outside the home pointed his gun at the person inside, so the person inside fired his gun twice at the suspect. The man outside ran into the passenger seat of a car, which then sped off.

Officer stopped the suspect's car near 33rd Street and Summit Avenue. Someone threw a gun from the car's window. Police determined the gun was a BB gun, and arrested the suspect.

Forty-one-year-old John Paul Thin Elk of Sioux Falls was charged with simple assault.

The man inside the home who fired a gun is also facing charges. Police say the gun he had was stolen from an unlocked car about a month ago. Officers also found methamphetamine in his home. Police say he will be charged later, but have not released his name.