2 children, 1 woman found dead in home near field where man found dead in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police says a total of four people were found dead on a property on East 63rd Street Tuesday morning.

The first victim was found shot to death in an open field around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 63rd, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives canvassed the area and responded to a nearby home after receiving information related to the investigation.

Police and firefighters forced their way into the home on East 63rd Street after smelling smoke coming from the structure.

Two children and an adult female were found dead inside the home.

Arson investigators were seen removing possible evidence from the home on the property.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the investigation is still early, but there are several persons of interest that they are trying to track down.

The connection between the man found shot to death and the three deceased in the home was not detailed by Williams.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group, Inc.. All rights reserved.