2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce

(Gray News) - Two are dead and one person has been injured in a shooting at Texas A&M Commerce’s residence hall, officials at the university reported Monday.
There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020
We will continue to share updates as they are available.