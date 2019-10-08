2 dead after crashing car into Huron waste water lagoon

Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into a lagoon in Huron.

The two victims were discovered at the City of Huron waste water lagoon Monday, according to Huron Chief of Police Kevin Van Diepen.

Police received a report of damage to a fence at the city's waste water lagoon Monday. While investigating the damage, authorities found a body in the lagoon.

Authorities called in the Beadle County Dive Team, which located a car submerged in the lagoon. After that car was removed, a second body was discovered.

Police said it appears their car failed to stop at a T-intersection, then drove through the ditch and a fence before crashing into the lagoon.

Van Diepen said alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash. Police believe no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities identified the victims as 29-year-old Mauricio Lopez-Morales and 23-year-old Francisco Artemio Lopez-Ramos, both of Huron. They were both reported as missing Sunday, and were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.