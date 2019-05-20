2 die in weekend house fire near Tolstoy

Two people are dead after a house fire at a rural home in north central South Dakota.

Dakota Radio Group reports a fire broke out Saturday at a home north of Tolstoy, which is about 75 miles west of Aberdeen. Edmunds County officials said the cause of the fire may be linked to a wall-mounted heater.

The Lien Funeral Home in Bowdle identified the victims as 81-year-old Jerry Schack and 74-year-old Shirlee Schack.

No other details about the fire have been released. Authorities are still investigating the cause.