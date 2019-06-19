2 hurt in crash south of Sioux Falls

Authorities say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle accident at a busy intersection just south of Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 271st Street and Cliff Avenue, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a Lincoln MKX was attempting to turn left on 271st Street when it collided with a Chrysler Sebring headed north on Cliff Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the Lincoln was not wearing a seat belt, and received serious injuries. The driver of the Chrysler Sebring was wearing his seat belt, and suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities have not specified which driver they believe was at fault in the crash. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the office at 605-764-5651.

A light pole was damaged in the in accident, and will need to be replaced. The accident also caused significant backup at the intersection during Wednesday morning's rush hour.