2 men missing on Pine Ridge Reservation feared dead

Officials say they fear the two men missing on the Pine Ridge Reservation may have died of exposure.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Emergency Management director Steve Wilson says 23-year-old Robert “RJ” Kills Enemy Jr. and 25-year-old Vincent Steve Little Dog are presumed dead.

Wilson says the men have not had any contact with family or friends since they disappeared Dec. 27 north of Manderson.

Police say the two fled from an officer who tried to speak with them following a report of two intoxicated men walking around. Searches have looked for the men by foot, horseback and with ATVs.

