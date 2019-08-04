2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach

Authorities say two people were bitten by sharks minutes apart at the same Florida beach.

Volusia County Beach safety officials told news outlets the two bites occurred Saturday afternoon at New Smyrna Beach.

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was bitten on the left hand and wrist, which required her to receive stitches. A short time later, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot and was treated at the scene. Neither bite was life-threatening.

Their identities were not immediately available. The type of shark or sharks involved was not known.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack file says there have been 17 suspected shark bites involving humans in the state this year.

