The Sioux Falls Police Department is warning that it’s the time of year when thieves are looking to make off with unattended, running vehicles.

Sgt. Sean Kooistra said beginning last week, 20 vehicles have been reported stolen in and around Sioux Falls. Kooistra is encouraging people to lock their doors while warming their vehicles.

Police said most of the stolen vehicles were recovered in from a different area of Sioux Falls.