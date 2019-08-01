20-year-old man facing charges after driving high with loaded gun

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested following a traffic stop where police found him under the influence of drugs and in possession of a stolen firearm.

Wednesday night, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of a man passed out at a traffic light near 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

When officers arrived, Sergeant Aaron Benson said they found 20-year-old Ricardo Silas with a handgun on his lap. The firearm, which was reported stolen from a residence in 2018, was loaded.

Police said they believe Silas was under the influence of marijuana while driving.

Silas has been charged with DWI, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen handgun and driving while suspended.