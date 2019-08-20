2019 Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars line-up announced

NAMI Sioux Falls (National Alliance on Mental Illness) announced Tuesday the line-up for the fifth annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars.

Jim Berman, general manager at KSFY-TV, will represent the station in this year's event, which raises funds for NAMI Sioux Falls and its programs.

The complete list of local celebrities include:

• Natasha, Hot 104.7 Results Radio Townsquare Media

• Jeremy Cauwels, Sanford Health

• Jim Berman, KSFY

• Dave Roetman, treasurer/employee of the Republican Party

• Charles W. Heyer, Avera Health

• Terry Liggins, The Hurdle Life Coach

The professional dance instructors that will be paired with the local celebrities include:

• Jordan Boyd with Champion Dance Academy

• Sydney Bartunek with LiRa Dance Theatre Company

• McKenzie Kock with LiRa Dance Theatre Company

• Lisa Myhre with Lisa of Dance

• Madeleine Scott with FYZICAL of SD

• Nickole Larson with the Sioux Falls Storm Lightning Girls

Over the next couple of months, participants will spend several hours preparing and practicing their unique dance routines. Those routines will be showcased and judged at the event in November.

The event will also include a live auction, raffles, and a keynote speaker. The emcees for this year's event will be Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, along with Sanford Health’s Stacy Wrightsman.

Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at The District. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.