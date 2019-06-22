2019 Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, honors African American heritage by commemorating the abolition of slavery in Texas in 1865. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862 and it became effective January 1, 1863. The declaration took awhile to affect most enslaved African Americans in areas such as Texas which was almost entirely under Confederate control; however, that changed June 19th when Union General Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take possession of the state and enforce the emancipation of its enslaved citizens.

For more than a century Texas has been the primary home of Juneteenth celebrations, but now it is recognized as a state holiday in 42 states. Some see it as an opportunity to reflect on the change that has occurred and others relish the opportunity to learn what went into the pivotal moment. Those are a few of the messages Denise D. Tucker was trying to convey as the President of Establishing Sustainable Connections.

"We need to support everyone in their diversity, and what they are bringing to the table," Tucker said. "We can learn from one another. It's not just for us or just for you. It's for everyone."

The celebration at Terrace Park also featured food trucks among other entertainment Saturday afternoon.