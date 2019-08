The biggest and most in-depth preview of high school football on TV is just around the corner.

The 2019 Pigskin Preview Special airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Each year, KSFY Sports puts together the Pigskin Preview Special in conjunction with the release of the Pigskin Preview Magazine.

Our sports team breaks down each and every class of high school football, and also sits down with each of this year's cover athletes.