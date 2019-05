Two candidates, including one incumbent, have claimed seats on the Sioux Falls School Board.

Incumbent Carly Reiter and Nan Baker received the most votes in Tuesday's election, according to the school district's website.

Both candidates received exactly 2,854 votes, or roughly 37 percent of the total. They will fill the two vacancies currently on the board.

Sarah Anderson and Lora Hubbel both received roughly 13 percent of the vote.