2019 summer reading program kicks off at downtown library

Siouxland Libraries will launch its 2019 Summer Reading Program “A Universe of Stories” in June.

The summer program kicks off with a daylong party for kids in grades K–5 and their families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 at the downtown library. Parking is available in the ramp at Eighth Street and Dakota Avenue or in the city parking lot, north of the downtown library.

The LEGO® Guy, Curtis Mork, will be at the party and there will also be games, crafts, and opportunities to win door prizes.

Kids can sign up for the program at the event or at any Siouxland Libraries branch and earn beads for every 15 minutes they read. At 600 minutes, their names are entered into prize drawings and they’re invited to the Finisher’s Party.

The "Universe of Stories" space-themed Summer Reading Program runs June 1 through July 31.

For more information visit Siouxland Libraries' website or call 605-367-8700.